South Korean Workers' Detention in Georgia Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
South Korea is planning to repatriate workers detained in a U.S. immigration raid on a car battery plant in Georgia. The incident involving 300 South Koreans has strained diplomatic relations, prompting discussions about visa regulations and the potential for special work permits for Korean professionals.
In an unprecedented move, South Korea is arranging a chartered flight to repatriate workers detained in a large-scale U.S. immigration raid at a Georgia car battery plant. This development comes amid diplomatic tensions and calls for revised visa policies between Seoul and Washington.
The recent immigration raid led to the arrest of about 300 South Koreans at the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project site. In response, South Korean officials, including President Lee Jae Myung, are seeking assurances and negotiating terms to prevent future incidents.
The situation has caused public outcry in South Korea, with many viewing the raid as excessive. Discussions are ongoing regarding the creation of special work permits to facilitate the legal employment of skilled South Korean workers in the U.S.
