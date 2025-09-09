South Korean Workers' Detention in Georgia Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

In an unprecedented move, South Korea is arranging a chartered flight to repatriate workers detained in a large-scale U.S. immigration raid at a Georgia car battery plant. This development comes amid diplomatic tensions and calls for revised visa policies between Seoul and Washington.

The recent immigration raid led to the arrest of about 300 South Koreans at the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution project site. In response, South Korean officials, including President Lee Jae Myung, are seeking assurances and negotiating terms to prevent future incidents.

The situation has caused public outcry in South Korea, with many viewing the raid as excessive. Discussions are ongoing regarding the creation of special work permits to facilitate the legal employment of skilled South Korean workers in the U.S.