Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

The Mizoram government is set to introduce a helicopter service connecting Aizawl with Manipur's Churachandpur, aiming to improve regional connectivity and strengthen ethnic ties.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed this plan during a meeting with the Hmar Students' Association leaders from Mizoram, Assam, and Manipur, highlighting the initiative's importance amidst ongoing regional challenges.

Despite an existing irregular service by the Manipur government, the new initiative seeks to establish consistent transit links, aligning with infrastructure developments like the recently inaugurated Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river.

(With inputs from agencies.)