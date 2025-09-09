Left Menu

Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions

The Mizoram government is planning to launch a helicopter service between Aizawl and Churachandpur to enhance connectivity. This initiative aims to strengthen ethnic ties and improve transit between the regions, complementing the new Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river. Meetings with Hmar leaders further bolstered these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:58 IST
Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mizoram government is set to introduce a helicopter service connecting Aizawl with Manipur's Churachandpur, aiming to improve regional connectivity and strengthen ethnic ties.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed this plan during a meeting with the Hmar Students' Association leaders from Mizoram, Assam, and Manipur, highlighting the initiative's importance amidst ongoing regional challenges.

Despite an existing irregular service by the Manipur government, the new initiative seeks to establish consistent transit links, aligning with infrastructure developments like the recently inaugurated Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

 Global
2
Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
4
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025