Mizoram's Helicopter Initiative: Bridging Ties and Regions
The Mizoram government is planning to launch a helicopter service between Aizawl and Churachandpur to enhance connectivity. This initiative aims to strengthen ethnic ties and improve transit between the regions, complementing the new Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river. Meetings with Hmar leaders further bolstered these efforts.
The Mizoram government is set to introduce a helicopter service connecting Aizawl with Manipur's Churachandpur, aiming to improve regional connectivity and strengthen ethnic ties.
Chief Minister Lalduhoma revealed this plan during a meeting with the Hmar Students' Association leaders from Mizoram, Assam, and Manipur, highlighting the initiative's importance amidst ongoing regional challenges.
Despite an existing irregular service by the Manipur government, the new initiative seeks to establish consistent transit links, aligning with infrastructure developments like the recently inaugurated Bailey bridge over the Tuivai river.
