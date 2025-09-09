Left Menu

Markets Steady Amid Political Turmoil and Fed Rate Cut Expectations

European stocks remained positive due to anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts, despite political instability in France following the government's collapse. President Macron seeks a new prime minister after Francois Bayrou's removal. Meanwhile, markets speculate on potential Fed rate cuts as global political turmoil influences currency and bond markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:39 IST
Markets Steady Amid Political Turmoil and Fed Rate Cut Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks persisted in a positive stance on Tuesday, buoyed by hopes for a rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which offset the uncertainties arising from the French government's collapse. The STOXX 600 index in Europe edged 0.1% higher, while Asian shares gained 0.9%, showcasing global market resilience.

France's political scene saw upheaval as President Emmanuel Macron searches for his fifth prime minister in two years following Francois Bayrou's ousting over controversial budget plans. While calls for early elections swirl, analysts suggest avoiding a snap poll would stabilize markets despite ongoing fiscal challenges.

A global eye remains on forthcoming Fed meetings where weak U.S. jobs data fuels rate cut expectations. Commodities markets also reacted, with oil prices rising after OPEC+'s production goals announcement, and gold reaching record highs amid monetary policy speculation.

TRENDING

1
Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

Market Movers: Anglo American's $53 Billion Leap with Canada's Teck

 Global
2
Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

Air Travel Disruption Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

 India
3
Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

Tragedy in Yarova: Russia's Deadly Strike

 Ukraine
4
Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

Political Turmoil in Nepal: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Violent Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025