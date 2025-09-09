Left Menu

CamCom Technologies Unveils AI&: A New Era in AI-Powered Vision Models

Celebrating its 8th anniversary, CamCom Technologies launches AI&, the world's first Large Vision Model for defect/damage assessment, showcasing India's leadership in AI innovation. The event, attended by Dr. Sasmit Patra, highlighted the model's global implications, aligning with national and international sustainability goals.

Chief Guest Dr. Sasmit Patra, with CamCom leadership and guests at AI& launch. Image Credit: ANI
CamCom Technologies, celebrated its 8th Foundation Day in Bengaluru with the introduction of AI&, a groundbreaking Large Vision Model (LVM) designed to enhance defect and damage assessments across various industries.

This innovative step solidifies CamCom's status as a frontrunner in AI-driven technology, pioneering advancements that bolster global industrial and societal progress.

Notable attendees included Dr. Sasmit Patra, who emphasized the role of indigenous AI developments like AI& in positioning India on the global technology stage. CamCom's CEO, Ajith Nayar, echoed this sentiment, highlighting their mission to make India a worldwide leader in quality enhancement and AI transformation.

