CamCom Technologies Unveils AI&: A New Era in AI-Powered Vision Models
Celebrating its 8th anniversary, CamCom Technologies launches AI&, the world's first Large Vision Model for defect/damage assessment, showcasing India's leadership in AI innovation. The event, attended by Dr. Sasmit Patra, highlighted the model's global implications, aligning with national and international sustainability goals.
- Country:
- India
CamCom Technologies, celebrated its 8th Foundation Day in Bengaluru with the introduction of AI&, a groundbreaking Large Vision Model (LVM) designed to enhance defect and damage assessments across various industries.
This innovative step solidifies CamCom's status as a frontrunner in AI-driven technology, pioneering advancements that bolster global industrial and societal progress.
Notable attendees included Dr. Sasmit Patra, who emphasized the role of indigenous AI developments like AI& in positioning India on the global technology stage. CamCom's CEO, Ajith Nayar, echoed this sentiment, highlighting their mission to make India a worldwide leader in quality enhancement and AI transformation.