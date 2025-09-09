CamCom Technologies Unveils AI&: A New Era in AI-Powered Vision Models

CamCom Technologies, celebrated its 8th Foundation Day in Bengaluru with the introduction of AI&, a groundbreaking Large Vision Model (LVM) designed to enhance defect and damage assessments across various industries.

This innovative step solidifies CamCom's status as a frontrunner in AI-driven technology, pioneering advancements that bolster global industrial and societal progress.

Notable attendees included Dr. Sasmit Patra, who emphasized the role of indigenous AI developments like AI& in positioning India on the global technology stage. CamCom's CEO, Ajith Nayar, echoed this sentiment, highlighting their mission to make India a worldwide leader in quality enhancement and AI transformation.