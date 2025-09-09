Durability Redefined: OPPO India's Commitment to Resilient Smartphones

New Delhi, India - A recent study by Counterpoint Research, in collaboration with OPPO India, underscores the crucial role of smartphone durability in influencing consumer decisions and emotions.

The "India Smartphone Durability Consumer Study 2025" polled over 4,500 participants across 26 Indian cities, revealing that 78% avoid using phones in adverse conditions due to damage fears, while many express anxiety over potential device damage. The survey highlights durability's link to consumer peace of mind, with repair costs further exacerbating concerns.

Recognizing these needs, OPPO India ensures every device undergoes stringent testing at its Greater Noida facility, simulating tough conditions to guarantee longevity. "Durability is no longer optional," asserts Peter Dohyung Lee of OPPO, emphasizing the company's dedication to crafting resilient smartphones that meet consumer demands.

