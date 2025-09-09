Left Menu

Wall Street Faces Employment Rate Jitters Amid Positive Market Moves

Wall Street futures showed caution as investors awaited a critical employment rate revision. While indexes hovered near record highs, concerns about weakening labor conditions loomed. Meanwhile, positive market moves saw Nebius jump after a major deal with Microsoft, and other companies like Teck Resources gained on merger announcements.

Futures for major U.S. stock indexes showed restraint on Tuesday as investors braced for pivotal employment data updates. Despite record closings the day before, caution prevailed over potential setbacks in job market statistics scheduled for release by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Nebius experienced significant gains in premarket trading, rising over 50% after an enormous $17.4 billion agreement with Microsoft. This boost was mirrored by other mergers, such as Teck Resources' successful deal with Anglo American, further stirring investor interest.

Nevertheless, the looming specter of inflation reports due this week could reshape rate cut predictions if they indicate heavier-than-anticipated impacts from tariff policies, as analysts express concern about potential reversals in market sentiment.

