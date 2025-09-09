Left Menu

Amanta Healthcare's Strong Market Debut: Shares Surge 12.5%

Amanta Healthcare Ltd's shares saw a strong market debut, surging 12.5% over the issue price of Rs 126. The company's stock closed at Rs 140.65 on the BSE. The IPO was oversubscribed by 82.60 times, with the price range set between Rs 120 and Rs 126 per share.

Amanta Healthcare Ltd experienced a robust market debut, with its share price closing at a premium of 12.5% over the issue price of Rs 126.

Listed on the BSE at Rs 134, a 6.34% increase over its issue price, the stock climbed to conclude at Rs 140.65, showing considerable investor interest.

The company's IPO was overwhelmingly subscribed 82.60 times, with a price band set between Rs 120 and Rs 126, reflecting strong demand from investors.

