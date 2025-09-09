Amanta Healthcare's Strong Market Debut: Shares Surge 12.5%

Amanta Healthcare Ltd experienced a robust market debut, with its share price closing at a premium of 12.5% over the issue price of Rs 126.

Listed on the BSE at Rs 134, a 6.34% increase over its issue price, the stock climbed to conclude at Rs 140.65, showing considerable investor interest.

The company's IPO was overwhelmingly subscribed 82.60 times, with a price band set between Rs 120 and Rs 126, reflecting strong demand from investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)