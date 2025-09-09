Left Menu

Piyush Goyal on Fast-Track EU Trade Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced swift progress in trade negotiations with the European Union. With 60-65% chapters completed, both parties aim for substantial agreement conclusion ahead of the visit by EU Trade and Agriculture commissioners to India this week.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has declared that trade talks between India and the European Union are progressing rapidly. These discussions are expected to reach a substantial conclusion before the EU Trade and Agriculture Commissioners visit India.

The chief negotiators from both parties are currently engaged in the 13th round of negotiations, focusing on a proposed free trade agreement. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and EU Agriculture Commissioner Christophe Hansen are scheduled to visit India soon, as efforts continue to align on various aspects of the agreement.

Goyal reported that 60 to 65 percent of the chapters within the agreement have been completed and finalized. He expressed optimism about concluding the agreement before the EU officials arrive.

