Volkswagen India Slashes Prices: A GST Windfall

Volkswagen India announced a price reduction across its range due to a GST rate cut. Effective September 22, 2025, the SUV Tiguan R-Line will be cheaper by up to Rs 3,26,900, while the compact SUV Taigun and sedan Virtus see price cuts of up to Rs 68,400 and Rs 66,900, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:00 IST
In a bid to transfer the advantages of a recent GST rate reduction to its consumers, Volkswagen India announced a sweeping price cut across its entire model lineup. The carmaker revealed that these new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

The flagship SUV Tiguan R-Line will see its cost reduced by as much as Rs 3,26,900, marking a significant saving for buyers. This move comes as part of Volkswagen's strategy to stay competitive and customer-centric in a dynamically evolving market.

In addition to the flagship model, the compact SUV Taigun will be more affordable by up to Rs 68,400, and the sedan Virtus will see a reduction of up to Rs 66,900. These adjustments underline Volkswagen's commitment to providing value and adaptability in response to fiscal policy changes.

