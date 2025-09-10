Volkswagen India Slashes Prices: A GST Windfall

In a bid to transfer the advantages of a recent GST rate reduction to its consumers, Volkswagen India announced a sweeping price cut across its entire model lineup. The carmaker revealed that these new prices will come into effect from September 22, 2025.

The flagship SUV Tiguan R-Line will see its cost reduced by as much as Rs 3,26,900, marking a significant saving for buyers. This move comes as part of Volkswagen's strategy to stay competitive and customer-centric in a dynamically evolving market.

In addition to the flagship model, the compact SUV Taigun will be more affordable by up to Rs 68,400, and the sedan Virtus will see a reduction of up to Rs 66,900. These adjustments underline Volkswagen's commitment to providing value and adaptability in response to fiscal policy changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)