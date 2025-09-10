SK hynix and Naver Cloud Forge Alliance for Next-gen AI Memory Solutions

In a significant move forward in artificial intelligence innovation, SK hynix Inc. and Naver Cloud Corp. have formalized a partnership to create cutting-edge memory solutions. A memorandum of understanding outlines plans to focus on next-generation AI technologies, including the second high bandwidth memory (HBM), as reported by Pulse.

The collaboration is set to test and improve the performance of new AI memory and storage products under authentic service conditions. This strategic alliance aims to strengthen SK hynix's position in the global AI sector by securing validated products in live data center operations. By partnering with Naver Cloud, SK hynix is poised to tailor optimized solutions for data centers while developing tangible use cases.

Within this agreement, SK hynix will deploy AI-driven products, such as Compute Express Link (CXL) and processing-in-memory (PIM), within Naver Cloud's expansive infrastructure. Leveraging these validated solutions, Naver Cloud anticipates delivering swifter AI service response times and reduced operational costs. As SK hynix continues to validate its technologies, it aims to elevate its standing as a leading AI memory provider and expand partnerships with global cloud services.

