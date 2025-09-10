Euro Pratik Wall Panels IPO Set to Launch with Strong Market Strategy
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd has announced its IPO priced at Rs 235-247 per share, totaling Rs 451.32 crore. The offer, open from September 16-18, is all for sale by promoters, with a 50% allocation for institutional buyers. The company manufactures through partners in South Korea, China, and the US.
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, a key player in the decorative wall panel industry, has set a price range of Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share for its Rs 451.32 crore initial public offering (IPO).
The subscription for the IPO is scheduled to run from September 16 to September 18, as confirmed by the company. The issue solely consists of an offer for sale, with no fresh issue involved.
The company's product line caters to both residential and commercial spaces, marketed under the brands 'Euro Pratik' and Gloirio. Euro Pratik follows an asset-light operations model, outsourcing manufacturing to partners in South Korea, China, and the US.
