Unidentified Drones and Missile Debris Discovered in Poland

Poland's Interior Ministry reported the discovery of seven drones and missile debris after their entry into Polish airspace. The origin of these drones and the missile parts remain unknown, raising security concerns. Ministry spokesperson Karolina Galecka addressed the issue at a press briefing, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Warsaw | Updated: 10-09-2025 15:20 IST
  Country:
  • Poland

Polish authorities are on alert after seven drones and parts of a missile were found following an incursion into the country's airspace. The Interior Ministry disclosed the find during a news briefing, led by spokesperson Karolina Galecka.

Galecka reported that the drones and missile debris were of unidentified origin, leaving many questions about who might be behind them and what their intentions were. This discovery has heightened tensions and concerns over airspace security in the region.

Authorities are conducting thorough investigations to ascertain the source and purpose of these drones and the missile components, as the government considers appropriate response measures to prevent future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

