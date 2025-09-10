Left Menu

Vedanta's Green Aluminium Ambitions in Odisha

Vedanta is set to expand its aluminium capacity by acquiring land for a new 3 MTPA smelter in Odisha, aiming for a total of 6 MTPA. The project is expected to create over two lakh jobs and emphasizes sustainability. An aluminium park and revamped exhibition, 'Aluminium Bharat', are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:59 IST
Vedanta's Green Aluminium Ambitions in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta is making strides in expanding its aluminium production capacity by acquiring land for a new 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha, according to top company executive Rajiv Kumar. This endeavor is part of the company's plan to double its total capacity to 6 MTPA.

Speaking at the ALUMEX India 2025 event, Kumar highlighted the smelter's potential to generate over two lakh jobs, emphasizing the capital-intensive nature of the project, which is expected to take three to four years to complete. Concurrently, Vedanta aims to enhance its billet capacity and invites downstream players to join an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The importance of aluminium in India's industrial growth was highlighted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who noted its versatility and eco-friendliness. The ALUMEX India exhibition will transform into 'Aluminium Bharat', reflecting India's burgeoning role in the aluminium sector and bolstering the commitment to self-reliance and global competitiveness.

TRENDING

1
C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

C P Radhakrishnan Ascends to Vice Presidency

 India
2
India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

 India
3
Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

Legal Showdown: Trump's Attempt to Oust Fed Governor Stall

 Global
4
Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

Thrills and Spills at UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025