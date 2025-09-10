Vedanta's Green Aluminium Ambitions in Odisha

Vedanta is making strides in expanding its aluminium production capacity by acquiring land for a new 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) smelter in Dhenkanal, Odisha, according to top company executive Rajiv Kumar. This endeavor is part of the company's plan to double its total capacity to 6 MTPA.

Speaking at the ALUMEX India 2025 event, Kumar highlighted the smelter's potential to generate over two lakh jobs, emphasizing the capital-intensive nature of the project, which is expected to take three to four years to complete. Concurrently, Vedanta aims to enhance its billet capacity and invites downstream players to join an aluminium park in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The importance of aluminium in India's industrial growth was highlighted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who noted its versatility and eco-friendliness. The ALUMEX India exhibition will transform into 'Aluminium Bharat', reflecting India's burgeoning role in the aluminium sector and bolstering the commitment to self-reliance and global competitiveness.