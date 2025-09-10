Nepal's Tribhuvan Airport Reopens Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport is set to reopen 24 hours after closing due to violent anti-government protests that rocked the nation, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded. The airport authorities previously indicated an indefinite closure, but have since revised their decision.

The resumption follows a meeting of the airport's security committee, with all domestic and international flights operating again as of 6 PM Wednesday. Passengers are advised to contact airlines to confirm flight details amid the ongoing nationwide curfew imposed by the Nepal Army to control protest-related violence.

The aviation shutdown severely disrupted the travel plans of many, including cancellations by Air India and other airlines. Meanwhile, the Hotel Association Nepal is coordinating efforts to assist affected tourists with the support of the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Army.