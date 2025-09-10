Left Menu

Nepal's Tribhuvan Airport Reopens Amid Political Turmoil

Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport will resume operations after a 24-hour closure amid violent anti-government protests that left hundreds stranded. The decision follows a security committee meeting. Passengers are advised to confirm flight details with airlines as Nepal enforces a nationwide curfew.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport is set to reopen 24 hours after closing due to violent anti-government protests that rocked the nation, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded. The airport authorities previously indicated an indefinite closure, but have since revised their decision.

The resumption follows a meeting of the airport's security committee, with all domestic and international flights operating again as of 6 PM Wednesday. Passengers are advised to contact airlines to confirm flight details amid the ongoing nationwide curfew imposed by the Nepal Army to control protest-related violence.

The aviation shutdown severely disrupted the travel plans of many, including cancellations by Air India and other airlines. Meanwhile, the Hotel Association Nepal is coordinating efforts to assist affected tourists with the support of the Nepal Tourism Board and the Nepal Army.

