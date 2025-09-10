Left Menu

India Drives Toward Top Spot in Global Automobile Market

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari aims to make India's automobile industry the world's leader in five years by leveraging trained manpower, low costs, and quality manufacturing. The focus is on expanding electric vehicle production and reducing fossil fuel imports, despite opposition from petroleum sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has set an ambitious target for India's automobile industry: to make it the global leader within five years. Speaking at an event, Gadkari emphasized that while the goal is challenging, it is not insurmountable due to the nation's growing manufacturing capabilities and trained workforce.

The minister highlighted the country's existing strengths, noting that major automotive manufacturers already operate in India due to high quality and lower costs of production. Gadkari also underscored the pressing need to reduce the nation's reliance on fossil fuel imports, which cost India Rs 22 lakh crore annually.

To achieve these goals, the focus is on accelerating electric vehicle production, enhancing engine technologies to support biofuels, and implementing vehicle scrappage for recycling. Despite pushback from powerful petroleum interests, Gadkari remains confident about the transition to greener automotive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

