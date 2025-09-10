Suspension of Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Amid Nepal Turmoil

In light of escalating political unrest in Nepal, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to suspend its international bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu. Officials confirmed this development on Wednesday, citing safety concerns amid nationwide protests in Nepal.

The protests, initiated by students, were initially against a recent ban on social media. However, they have since expanded, highlighting widespread criticism of the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who ultimately resigned amid the turmoil.

Dubbed as the 'Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa', this service is seen as a symbol of strong bilateral ties between India and Nepal. The route, approximately 1,167 kilometers long, is operated on a shared basis by DTC and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat. The service will resume once conditions stabilize, with refunds issued to those with existing bookings.