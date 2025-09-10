Left Menu

Suspension of Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Amid Nepal Turmoil

Amid the political unrest in Nepal, the Delhi Transport Corporation has suspended the Delhi-Kathmandu bus service. The protests, predominantly led by students, reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the Nepalese government. Refunds will be issued for current bookings, and the service will resume once stability returns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:26 IST
Suspension of Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Amid Nepal Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of escalating political unrest in Nepal, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to suspend its international bus service between Delhi and Kathmandu. Officials confirmed this development on Wednesday, citing safety concerns amid nationwide protests in Nepal.

The protests, initiated by students, were initially against a recent ban on social media. However, they have since expanded, highlighting widespread criticism of the government led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, who ultimately resigned amid the turmoil.

Dubbed as the 'Delhi-Kathmandu Maitri Bus Sewa', this service is seen as a symbol of strong bilateral ties between India and Nepal. The route, approximately 1,167 kilometers long, is operated on a shared basis by DTC and Nepal's Manjushree Yatayat. The service will resume once conditions stabilize, with refunds issued to those with existing bookings.

TRENDING

1
Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

 Germany
2
Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

 India
3
UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

 India
4
Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025