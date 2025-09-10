Left Menu

TATA.ev Unveils Nexon.ev 45 DARK Edition with Enhanced Safety and Style Features

TATA.ev, India's prominent EV manufacturer, has introduced the Nexon.ev 45 DARK edition, featuring ADAS safety tech, all-black aesthetics, and a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating. With prices starting at Rs. 17.29 Lakh, the new lineup aims to enhance safety, style, and value in the electric vehicle market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:27 IST
TATA.ev Unveils Nexon.ev 45 DARK Edition with Enhanced Safety and Style Features
Press release (Photo/Tata.ev). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

TATA.ev, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India, announced the launch of its Nexon.ev 45 DARK edition on Wednesday. This new introduction integrates advanced ADAS safety technology, complemented by features like a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting to enhance its premium appeal.

The company has enriched the Nexon.ev 45 line-up with a stylish DARK edition that boasts an exclusive all-black aesthetic. This version, along with all-black leatherette seats, aims to provide a sophisticated and distinct look, elevating the car's exclusivity.

The base model Empowered +A 45 is priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh. The DARK and Red DARK variants, offered at Rs. 17.49 Lakh, come with a marginal cost increase, promising enhanced styling. All models are equipped with a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating, underscoring TATA's focus on safety and innovation. Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa emphasized the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge features to enhance the Nexon.ev's market value.

TRENDING

1
Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

Russian Drone Incursion Sparks NATO Tension

 Germany
2
Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

Kharge Accuses BJP of 'Vote Theft' in Gujarat: Congress Strengthens for 2027

 India
3
UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

UCO Bank Adjusts Lending Rates Amid Economic Shifts

 India
4
Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

Ropeway Networks: Reimagining Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025