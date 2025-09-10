TATA.ev Unveils Nexon.ev 45 DARK Edition with Enhanced Safety and Style Features

TATA.ev, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India, announced the launch of its Nexon.ev 45 DARK edition on Wednesday. This new introduction integrates advanced ADAS safety technology, complemented by features like a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting to enhance its premium appeal.

The company has enriched the Nexon.ev 45 line-up with a stylish DARK edition that boasts an exclusive all-black aesthetic. This version, along with all-black leatherette seats, aims to provide a sophisticated and distinct look, elevating the car's exclusivity.

The base model Empowered +A 45 is priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh. The DARK and Red DARK variants, offered at Rs. 17.49 Lakh, come with a marginal cost increase, promising enhanced styling. All models are equipped with a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating, underscoring TATA's focus on safety and innovation. Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa emphasized the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge features to enhance the Nexon.ev's market value.