TATA.ev Unveils Nexon.ev 45 DARK Edition with Enhanced Safety and Style Features
TATA.ev, India's prominent EV manufacturer, has introduced the Nexon.ev 45 DARK edition, featuring ADAS safety tech, all-black aesthetics, and a 5-star Bharat-NCAP rating. With prices starting at Rs. 17.29 Lakh, the new lineup aims to enhance safety, style, and value in the electric vehicle market.
- Country:
- India
TATA.ev, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in India, announced the launch of its Nexon.ev 45 DARK edition on Wednesday. This new introduction integrates advanced ADAS safety technology, complemented by features like a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting to enhance its premium appeal.
The company has enriched the Nexon.ev 45 line-up with a stylish DARK edition that boasts an exclusive all-black aesthetic. This version, along with all-black leatherette seats, aims to provide a sophisticated and distinct look, elevating the car's exclusivity.
The base model Empowered +A 45 is priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh. The DARK and Red DARK variants, offered at Rs. 17.49 Lakh, come with a marginal cost increase, promising enhanced styling. All models are equipped with a 5-star Bharat-NCAP safety rating, underscoring TATA's focus on safety and innovation. Chief Commercial Officer Vivek Srivatsa emphasized the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge features to enhance the Nexon.ev's market value.
