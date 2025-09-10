Left Menu

GST Reforms: A Game Changer for Flipkart

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy emphasized the importance of GST reforms for boosting consumption and market inclusion. The revised GST slabs are expected to increase purchasing power and broaden market access. Flipkart is gearing up for The Big Billion Days 2025 with strong sales momentum and high seller confidence.

GST reforms have been labeled a critical enabler for consumption and inclusion by Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Speaking at an employee event, he highlighted how revised slabs would bolster purchasing power and market access just days before the company's major annual sale.

This week, Flipkart announced the simplification of compliance processes by integrating auto-updated GST slabs based on HSN codes. This initiative ensures sellers adhere to current directives, allowing for more competitive pricing and stronger sales results.

Krishnamurthy noted internal data showcasing 'encouraging momentum,' with the company experiencing fourfold unit growth and a 1.3 times increase in selection, underpinned by robust partner relationships and the highest-ever seller NPS scores.

