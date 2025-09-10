GST Reforms: A Game Changer for Flipkart
Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy emphasized the importance of GST reforms for boosting consumption and market inclusion. The revised GST slabs are expected to increase purchasing power and broaden market access. Flipkart is gearing up for The Big Billion Days 2025 with strong sales momentum and high seller confidence.
- Country:
- India
GST reforms have been labeled a critical enabler for consumption and inclusion by Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy. Speaking at an employee event, he highlighted how revised slabs would bolster purchasing power and market access just days before the company's major annual sale.
This week, Flipkart announced the simplification of compliance processes by integrating auto-updated GST slabs based on HSN codes. This initiative ensures sellers adhere to current directives, allowing for more competitive pricing and stronger sales results.
Krishnamurthy noted internal data showcasing 'encouraging momentum,' with the company experiencing fourfold unit growth and a 1.3 times increase in selection, underpinned by robust partner relationships and the highest-ever seller NPS scores.
ALSO READ
Court to Decide on Sonia Gandhi's Early Voter Roll Inclusion
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, Leh Apex Body start 35-day fast over demand for Ladakh's inclusion in Constitution's 6th schedule, statehood.
E-commerce: An Enabler of MSME Growth in India
India Marks International Literacy Day 2025 with Focus on Digital Inclusion
Supreme Court Mandates Aadhaar as Identity Proof for Bihar Voter Inclusion