GAIL Dominates Extel 2025 Awards with Multiple Wins

GAIL (India) Limited has excelled at the Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey, securing top accolades in the energy sector and reinforcing its leadership in Asia and India. Key executives, Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Rakesh Kumar Jain, have been recognized for their leadership roles, alongside acknowledgments for the company’s ESG practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:29 IST
GAIL receives multiple awards in Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey (Image: GAIL). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

GAIL (India) Limited has emerged as a key player in the Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey, securing numerous accolades that underscore its dominance in the energy sector across Asia and India. The company, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is renowned for its comprehensive energy services.

Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta was celebrated as the Best CEO under two major categories: Asia (Ex-Mainland China) - Chemicals, Oil & Gas sector, and Country Leaders - India (Overall). His remarkable leadership and strategic foresight have been pivotal in driving GAIL forward, the company stated.

Further, Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), was honored as the Best CFO in the same segments. GAIL's Board and Investor Relations Program also won top marks for their categories, emphasizing a robust corporate governance framework and transparent stakeholder engagement. In recognition of its commitment to sustainability, GAIL was named Best in ESG Practices in the Extel Country Leaders Survey (India - Overall). The firm was also ranked second in Asia (Ex-Mainland China) for the Chemicals, Oil, and Gas sector.

