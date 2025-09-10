GAIL Dominates Extel 2025 Awards with Multiple Wins

GAIL (India) Limited has emerged as a key player in the Extel 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey, securing numerous accolades that underscore its dominance in the energy sector across Asia and India. The company, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is renowned for its comprehensive energy services.

Chairman and Managing Director Sandeep Kumar Gupta was celebrated as the Best CEO under two major categories: Asia (Ex-Mainland China) - Chemicals, Oil & Gas sector, and Country Leaders - India (Overall). His remarkable leadership and strategic foresight have been pivotal in driving GAIL forward, the company stated.

Further, Rakesh Kumar Jain, Director (Finance), was honored as the Best CFO in the same segments. GAIL's Board and Investor Relations Program also won top marks for their categories, emphasizing a robust corporate governance framework and transparent stakeholder engagement. In recognition of its commitment to sustainability, GAIL was named Best in ESG Practices in the Extel Country Leaders Survey (India - Overall). The firm was also ranked second in Asia (Ex-Mainland China) for the Chemicals, Oil, and Gas sector.