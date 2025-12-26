President Murmu Confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Hails India’s Young Heroes

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for their exceptional achievements in Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology, at a ceremonial function held in New Delhi on December 26, 2025. The awards recognise extraordinary courage, talent and service demonstrated by children from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President congratulated all award recipients and said that the honour brings pride not only to their families but also to their communities and the nation as a whole. She emphasised that the awards are meant to encourage young achievers and inspire children across India to pursue excellence, courage and service to society. She expressed confidence that the award-winning children would continue to motivate others through their actions and achievements.

Remembering India’s Child Heroes

The President recalled the supreme sacrifices made around 320 years ago by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons, who stood firmly for truth and justice. She said the bravery of the two youngest Sahibzadas continues to be honoured and respected in India and across the world. Remembering the young martyrs with reverence, she noted that their courage remains a timeless source of inspiration for generations of Indians.

Children as the Foundation of a Great Nation

Smt Murmu said that the greatness of a nation is assured when its children are guided by patriotism, moral strength and high ideals. She expressed happiness that the award recipients had demonstrated outstanding abilities in diverse fields such as bravery, innovation, environment, science and technology, sports, art and culture, and social service.

Highlighting individual examples, the President said that it is because of gifted children like seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India has emerged as a chess powerhouse on the global stage. She praised the bravery and intelligence of Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved the lives of others, calling their actions exemplary.

She also paid tribute to nine-year-old Vyoma Priya and eleven-year-old Kamlesh Kumar, who laid down their lives while courageously saving others, describing their sacrifice as a symbol of selfless heroism.

Extraordinary Courage and Talent

The President highlighted the inspiring story of ten-year-old Shravan Singh, who, during the risks associated with Operation Sindoor, regularly supplied water, milk and lassi to Indian soldiers stationed near the border close to his home. She said his actions reflected deep patriotism and compassion at a very young age.

She also lauded Shivani Hosuru Uppara, a differently-abled girl who has achieved remarkable success in sports despite economic and physical challenges, demonstrating resilience and determination. The President praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for making his mark in the highly competitive world of cricket and setting several records through talent and discipline.

Confidence in India’s Future

Smt Droupadi Murmu expressed strong confidence that such brave, talented and compassionate children would continue to contribute positively to society and play a vital role in shaping a bright and progressive future for India. She concluded by stating that the achievements of these young awardees reflect the immense potential of India’s youth and reaffirm the nation’s belief in nurturing talent and values from an early age.