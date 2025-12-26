Left Menu

President Murmu Confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Hails India’s Young Heroes

The President recalled the supreme sacrifices made around 320 years ago by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons, who stood firmly for truth and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 23:08 IST
President Murmu Confers PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, Hails India’s Young Heroes
Smt Murmu said that the greatness of a nation is assured when its children are guided by patriotism, moral strength and high ideals. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

 

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, today conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on children for their exceptional achievements in Bravery, Social Service, Environment, Sports, Art & Culture, and Science & Technology, at a ceremonial function held in New Delhi on December 26, 2025. The awards recognise extraordinary courage, talent and service demonstrated by children from across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the President congratulated all award recipients and said that the honour brings pride not only to their families but also to their communities and the nation as a whole. She emphasised that the awards are meant to encourage young achievers and inspire children across India to pursue excellence, courage and service to society. She expressed confidence that the award-winning children would continue to motivate others through their actions and achievements.

Remembering India’s Child Heroes

The President recalled the supreme sacrifices made around 320 years ago by Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons, who stood firmly for truth and justice. She said the bravery of the two youngest Sahibzadas continues to be honoured and respected in India and across the world. Remembering the young martyrs with reverence, she noted that their courage remains a timeless source of inspiration for generations of Indians.

Children as the Foundation of a Great Nation

Smt Murmu said that the greatness of a nation is assured when its children are guided by patriotism, moral strength and high ideals. She expressed happiness that the award recipients had demonstrated outstanding abilities in diverse fields such as bravery, innovation, environment, science and technology, sports, art and culture, and social service.

Highlighting individual examples, the President said that it is because of gifted children like seven-year-old Vaka Lakshmi Pragnika that India has emerged as a chess powerhouse on the global stage. She praised the bravery and intelligence of Ajay Raj and Mohammed Sidan P, who saved the lives of others, calling their actions exemplary.

She also paid tribute to nine-year-old Vyoma Priya and eleven-year-old Kamlesh Kumar, who laid down their lives while courageously saving others, describing their sacrifice as a symbol of selfless heroism.

Extraordinary Courage and Talent

The President highlighted the inspiring story of ten-year-old Shravan Singh, who, during the risks associated with Operation Sindoor, regularly supplied water, milk and lassi to Indian soldiers stationed near the border close to his home. She said his actions reflected deep patriotism and compassion at a very young age.

She also lauded Shivani Hosuru Uppara, a differently-abled girl who has achieved remarkable success in sports despite economic and physical challenges, demonstrating resilience and determination. The President praised Vaibhav Suryavanshi for making his mark in the highly competitive world of cricket and setting several records through talent and discipline.

Confidence in India’s Future

Smt Droupadi Murmu expressed strong confidence that such brave, talented and compassionate children would continue to contribute positively to society and play a vital role in shaping a bright and progressive future for India. She concluded by stating that the achievements of these young awardees reflect the immense potential of India’s youth and reaffirm the nation’s belief in nurturing talent and values from an early age.

 

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025