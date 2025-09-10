Games24X7 Layoffs: Major Shift in India's Online Gaming Landscape
Following the Indian government's ban on money-based online games, Games24X7 plans to lay off 70% of its workforce, impacting around 500 employees. The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, prohibits money games and severely restricts advertising and financial transactions, leading gaming companies to shut down such services.
In a significant move resulting from the legislative ban on money-based online games, Games24X7, a prominent digital gaming company, is set to lay off 70% of its workforce, according to insider reports. This reduction affects nearly 500 employees.
The layoff decision comes on the heels of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which outlaws all forms of online money games. The legislation not only prohibits advertisements related to these games but also restricts financial transactions, enhancing penalties for repeat offenses.
As gaming companies adjust to comply, the government faces the challenge of curbing foreign-based betting platforms, with estimates indicating that 450 million Indians have incurred significant financial losses due to such gaming addictions.
