Games24X7 Layoffs: Major Shift in India's Online Gaming Landscape

In a significant move resulting from the legislative ban on money-based online games, Games24X7, a prominent digital gaming company, is set to lay off 70% of its workforce, according to insider reports. This reduction affects nearly 500 employees.

The layoff decision comes on the heels of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which outlaws all forms of online money games. The legislation not only prohibits advertisements related to these games but also restricts financial transactions, enhancing penalties for repeat offenses.

As gaming companies adjust to comply, the government faces the challenge of curbing foreign-based betting platforms, with estimates indicating that 450 million Indians have incurred significant financial losses due to such gaming addictions.

