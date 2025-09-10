Left Menu

Revamping Airport Standards: AERA's New Passenger-Centric Framework

AERA proposes a new performance standards framework for major airports, emphasizing a balance between incentives and penalties to enhance service quality. The draft aims to unify standards across India, focusing on passenger experience and technology. Stakeholders are part of the conversations to optimize the approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:02 IST
Revamping Airport Standards: AERA's New Passenger-Centric Framework
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) is paving the way for a novel framework aimed at redefining performance standards at major Indian airports. The proposed system cleverly balances rebates and incentives, aiming to enhance service excellence while penalizing service shortfalls through a revised user development fee structure.

Last month's draft consultation paper titled 'Formulation of Performance Standards of Major Airports' by AERA sheds light on this ambitious plan. The paper underscores the necessity of uniform performance standards in light of global frameworks and evolving passenger expectations, advocating for a more centered and consistent quality measurement approach across the nation.

AERA's presentation emphasizes leveraging technology for transparent mechanisms and introduces 32 objective and 18 subjective parameters for assessment. The ultimate aim is to create a standardized national framework, enhancing the passenger experience in India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

 India
2
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

 United Arab Emirates
3
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Super Flop' Celebrations

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Su...

 India
4
India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025