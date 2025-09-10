Revamping Airport Standards: AERA's New Passenger-Centric Framework

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) is paving the way for a novel framework aimed at redefining performance standards at major Indian airports. The proposed system cleverly balances rebates and incentives, aiming to enhance service excellence while penalizing service shortfalls through a revised user development fee structure.

Last month's draft consultation paper titled 'Formulation of Performance Standards of Major Airports' by AERA sheds light on this ambitious plan. The paper underscores the necessity of uniform performance standards in light of global frameworks and evolving passenger expectations, advocating for a more centered and consistent quality measurement approach across the nation.

AERA's presentation emphasizes leveraging technology for transparent mechanisms and introduces 32 objective and 18 subjective parameters for assessment. The ultimate aim is to create a standardized national framework, enhancing the passenger experience in India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.

