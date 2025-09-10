Left Menu

India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced India's active participation in ongoing trade talks with the USA, EU, and New Zealand. India has concluded deals with Mauritius, EFTA, UK, UAE, and Australia, and is working towards a comprehensive pact with Australia. Talks also involve Chile, Peru, and Oman.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:04 IST
India in Active Talks for Global Trade Deals: Minister Piyush Goyal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is engaging in active discussions with the United States for a prospective free trade agreement, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. These talks are part of India's broader strategy to enhance trade ties globally, which includes ongoing negotiations with the European Union and New Zealand.

Minister Goyal highlighted that India has already secured trade deals with Mauritius, the EFTA bloc, the UK, UAE, and Australia. A second stage of agreements with Australia is underway, and future announcements are expected with Oman. Goyal and Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell are collaboratively advancing these discussions.

A notable hurdle remains the high import tariff imposed by the US on Indian goods since August 27, affecting sectors like textiles and footwear. Bilateral negotiations with the US have seen five successful rounds, with a sixth postponed. Both nations aim to finalize a trade pact by 2025, boosting their position as significant trading partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

BJP's Delhi Triumph: Modi's Vision and Workers' Dedication Fuel Victory

 India
2
India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

India-UAE Education Bridge: Unveiling the Atal Incubation Centre

 United Arab Emirates
3
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Super Flop' Celebrations

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Condemns TDP's Medical College Privatization Amidst 'Su...

 India
4
India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

India Cruises to Victory: A Swift 4.3 Overs Chase

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025