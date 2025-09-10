Revving Change: Goyal Urges GST Perks for Auto Buyers

During the Auto Retail Conclave, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged auto dealer associations to pass on the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts to consumers. He emphasized the potential benefits for consumers as the GST Council has approved lower slabs of 5% and 18%, taking effect on September 22.

Goyal also addressed the importance of India's ongoing free trade agreements, which could lead to a wider variety of cars entering the Indian market. He expressed optimism that foreign companies may be encouraged to manufacture in India, offering greater market access and enhancing the domestic automotive industry's growth potential.

Stressing the crucial role of after-sales service, Goyal suggested that dealers ensure customer satisfaction by providing support even when companies exit the market or discontinue models. He proposed creating a charter to maintain a local presence for a defined period, underscoring the importance of customer-centric practices in building trust and credibility within the sector.