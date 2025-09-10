Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Celebration

During Raymond's centennial celebrations, industrialist Gautam Singhania criticized US President Donald Trump's trade policies, labeling them a 'dangerous game'. His comments raise concerns about rising import costs leading to hyper-inflation in the US.

Singhania, however, remains optimistic about India's strategic responses to these trade setbacks, emphasizing the need for exploring new markets to weather this economic storm. He also praised the government's GST rationalization efforts, which he believes will boost consumption.

Raymond, diversified into real estate and defense-aerospace sectors, has no immediate investment plans but is eyeing acquisitions. Singhania, who turned 60, remains optimistic about the future despite declining to discuss succession plans or long-term group ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)