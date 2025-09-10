Left Menu

Gautam Singhania Criticizes US Trade Policies Amid Raymond's Centennial Celebration

Gautam Singhania, during Raymond's 100th anniversary, criticized US President Donald Trump's trade policies as a 'dangerous game'. He predicts hyper-inflation in the US due to increased import costs. However, he remains optimistic about India's strategies and lauds the GST rationalization. Singhania also hinted at future acquisitions.

Updated: 10-09-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:21 IST
During Raymond's centennial celebrations, industrialist Gautam Singhania criticized US President Donald Trump's trade policies, labeling them a 'dangerous game'. His comments raise concerns about rising import costs leading to hyper-inflation in the US.

Singhania, however, remains optimistic about India's strategic responses to these trade setbacks, emphasizing the need for exploring new markets to weather this economic storm. He also praised the government's GST rationalization efforts, which he believes will boost consumption.

Raymond, diversified into real estate and defense-aerospace sectors, has no immediate investment plans but is eyeing acquisitions. Singhania, who turned 60, remains optimistic about the future despite declining to discuss succession plans or long-term group ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

