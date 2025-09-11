Left Menu

Passengers Stranded on Sweltering Plane: Inside the Air India Ordeal

Over 200 passengers were left uncomfortable on a Singapore-bound Air India flight after a faulty air conditioning system forced them to deplane. The flight was delayed at Delhi airport as passengers waited for nearly two hours. No immediate statement was provided by Air India regarding the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Delhi airport, over 200 passengers on an Air India flight to Singapore faced undue hardship after being forced to deplane due to malfunctioning air conditioning.

The travelers, who were on flight AI2380 operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, initially boarded around 11 pm but encountered delays. Essential systems, including air conditioning and electric supply, were found to be faulty, as reported by a PTI journalist onboard.

Amid rising temperatures inside the plane, passengers resorted to using newspapers and magazines for relief, with no immediate clarification from the airline. Footage of the uncomfortable scene circulated on social media, highlighting the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

