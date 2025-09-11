Passengers Stranded on Sweltering Plane: Inside the Air India Ordeal

In a recent incident at Delhi airport, over 200 passengers on an Air India flight to Singapore faced undue hardship after being forced to deplane due to malfunctioning air conditioning.

The travelers, who were on flight AI2380 operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, initially boarded around 11 pm but encountered delays. Essential systems, including air conditioning and electric supply, were found to be faulty, as reported by a PTI journalist onboard.

Amid rising temperatures inside the plane, passengers resorted to using newspapers and magazines for relief, with no immediate clarification from the airline. Footage of the uncomfortable scene circulated on social media, highlighting the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)