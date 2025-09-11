ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

The European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to leave interest rates unchanged on Thursday. While inflation aligns with the ECB's target, a challenging trade and political landscape keeps the possibility of further easing on the table.

Data from the summer supports the ECB's perspective, allowing policymakers time to weigh impacts of U.S. tariffs, German fiscal policies, and French political issues. ECB President Christine Lagarde may remain vague about future rate directions to maintain flexibility.

Despite inflation potentially dipping below the 2% target next year, suggestions of a dovish stance are prevalent. The ECB is likely finished with significant monetary policy changes. Investors foresee a modest chance of a final rate cut by next spring, although the U.S. may reduce rates multiple times within the same period.

(With inputs from agencies.)