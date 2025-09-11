EU Greenlights New Wave of Indian Seafood Exports
The EU has approved 102 Indian fishery establishments, enhancing India's presence in the European seafood market. This significant development results from India's concerted efforts to improve seafood safety standards and diversify products. It aims to offset US tariffs while boosting exports to major European markets.
- Country:
- India
The European Union has granted approval to 102 more Indian fishery establishments for exporting marine products to its member countries, according to a recent announcement by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). This decision is expected to significantly bolster India's seafood sector by increasing its footprint in lucrative European markets amidst challenges posed by US tariffs.
MPEDA attributes this achievement to the persistent efforts of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his team, who worked with EU counterparts to foster confidence in India's seafood safety mechanisms. This collaboration, along with contributions from the Export Inspection Council, has strengthened food safety protocols throughout the seafood supply chain.
The addition of more EU-approved establishments represents a pivotal opportunity for Indian exporters to enhance their presence in the competitive European seafood market. Key Indian export markets within the EU include Belgium, Spain, and Italy, with future prospects for increased access to EFTA nations under strategic trade agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Indian seafood
- MPEDA
- export
- fishery
- approval
- aquaculture
- India
- European market
- food safety
ALSO READ
BRPL Seeks Approval for Innovative Energy Efficiency Initiative
Biostimulant Regulation Shake-Up: Government Ends Provisional Approvals
TDB rejects reports on Sabarimala Dwarapalaka idols sent to Chennai without approval
Polarizing Politics: Trump's Approval Ratings Amid Economic Concerns
Karnataka's Chintamani Hospital Expansion Gains Approval