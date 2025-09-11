EU Greenlights New Wave of Indian Seafood Exports

The European Union has granted approval to 102 more Indian fishery establishments for exporting marine products to its member countries, according to a recent announcement by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA). This decision is expected to significantly bolster India's seafood sector by increasing its footprint in lucrative European markets amidst challenges posed by US tariffs.

MPEDA attributes this achievement to the persistent efforts of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and his team, who worked with EU counterparts to foster confidence in India's seafood safety mechanisms. This collaboration, along with contributions from the Export Inspection Council, has strengthened food safety protocols throughout the seafood supply chain.

The addition of more EU-approved establishments represents a pivotal opportunity for Indian exporters to enhance their presence in the competitive European seafood market. Key Indian export markets within the EU include Belgium, Spain, and Italy, with future prospects for increased access to EFTA nations under strategic trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)