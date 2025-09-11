Biocon Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility in New Jersey

India's leading biopharmaceutical firm, Biocon Limited, has unveiled its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, as announced through an exchange filing. This move is facilitated by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Biocon Generics Inc., marking a milestone in the company's journey towards global expansion. During the inauguration, attended by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Chairperson of Biocon Group, the facility's significance was underscored as a commitment to serving patients globally. The presence of Governor Phil Murphy highlighted the plant's potential in fostering innovation, job creation, and reinforcing the U.S. healthcare ecosystem's strength.

The facility, focused on Oral Solid Dosage forms, was acquired from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023, with Biocon investing over USD 30 million to transform it into a state-of-the-art production site. Capable of producing 2 billion tablets annually, the site has already commercialized several products, with many more under development. The investment is strategic, aimed at diversifying Biocon's manufacturing base and enhancing its supply chain resilience to support global market expansion. According to Siddharth Mittal, CEO and MD of Biocon Ltd, this proximity to the U.S. market is crucial for efficiently delivering high-quality medicines, ensuring supply chain robustness, and progressing the company's mission of expanding access to affordable healthcare.

The Cranbury facility signifies a pivotal step for Biocon's operations in the United States, facilitating quicker delivery of essential healthcare services to patients nationwide. Expressing gratitude for this expansion, Governor Murphy remarked on New Jersey's established role as a global medicine hub, acknowledging Biocon's contribution to providing high-quality treatments worldwide. This cutting-edge facility not only reinforces New Jersey's status but also marks an important chapter in Biocon's global growth strategy.