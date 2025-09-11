Left Menu

Sebi's Regulatory Overhaul: Transforming India's Market Landscape

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is set to discuss significant regulatory reforms, including relaxing IPO requirements, extending public shareholding timelines, and simplifying compliance for foreign investors. The board aims to attract large issuers to India by easing financial regulations and introducing the SWAGAT-FI framework for streamlined foreign investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:05 IST
Sebi's Regulatory Overhaul: Transforming India's Market Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to deliberate on crucial regulatory changes at its meeting on Friday. These changes include easing minimum IPO requirements for substantial companies and extending the timeline to meet public shareholding norms, according to sources familiar with the developments.

Additionally, the board agenda incorporates simplifying compliance procedures for foreign portfolio investors and relaxing regulations for certain alternative investment funds. The board may also explore expanding the roles of rating agencies and assigning equity status to REITs and InvITs for increased market activity.

Under the leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey, this marks the third board meeting since he took office in March. Sebi is taking a strategic leap by encouraging large issuers to list in India, offering a new framework for streamlined foreign investments through the SWAGAT-FI system. The proposal seeks to unify registration across multiple investment routes, aiming to enhance India's appeal to global investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese dissidents launch cross-country caravan to expose CCP's global repression

Chinese dissidents launch cross-country caravan to expose CCP's global rep...

 United States
2
Raheja Universal Shines at 2025 CWAB Awards

Raheja Universal Shines at 2025 CWAB Awards

 India
3
GST Overhaul Boosts Housing and Handicraft Sectors

GST Overhaul Boosts Housing and Handicraft Sectors

 India
4
India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry

India-Pakistan Asia Cup Clash Sparks Political Outcry

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025