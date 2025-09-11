Left Menu

Gadkari Rebuts Ethanol Blending Criticism as 'Paid Campaign'

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari defends the government's ethanol blending program, dismisses social media criticism as a misinformed campaign, and highlights the economic and environmental benefits of reducing fossil fuel imports. Gadkari also discusses vehicle scrapping incentives, road safety measures, and targets to reduce logistics costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:15 IST
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari (Photo/@nitin_gadkari on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, addressed a controversy regarding the government's ethanol blending program, labeling social media criticism as a "paid campaign" devoid of factual basis. He emphasized that the Supreme Court had dismissed related petitions, asserting the program's legitimacy.

Amid concerns from vehicle owners about potential engine damage from higher ethanol blends, Gadkari assured that technical evaluations showed no issues, citing the Automotive Research Association of India's approval of E20 fuel. He underscored the government's commitment to eco-friendly fuels and economic independence, noting reduced fossil fuel imports could save India Rs 22 lakh crore.

Gadkari highlighted that the ethanol initiative, including maize-based production, has boosted agriculture in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Furthermore, he discussed vehicle scrapping policies aimed at reducing pollution and generating jobs. By providing incentives, including GST rebates, the policy could yield significant revenue while enhancing road safety.

Gadkari also announced plans to reduce logistics costs to single digits by year-end and outlined efforts to improve road safety, emphasizing a reduction in accidents and fatalities. Initiatives include awarding Rs 25,000 to those who assist accident victims in reaching hospitals promptly.

