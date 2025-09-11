Left Menu

Railway Board's Trust-Building Initiative for On-Board Housekeepers

The Railway Board in India has directed all zones to conduct daily counselling for On-Board Housekeeping Service staff, aiming to build trust with passengers. This follows a CAG report highlighting deficiencies in cleanliness and inspections. The OBHS scheme, run by IRCTC, covers over 1,200 Mail and Express trains.

The Railway Board has issued a directive to enhance the trust between On-Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) staff and passengers during train journeys across India. The initiative follows observations by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) which highlighted significant deficiencies in train cleanliness.

All zonal offices have been instructed to conduct daily counselling for OBHS staff, emphasizing the importance of staff introducing themselves and ensuring passenger comfort during travel. The Railway Board has urged strict compliance with these instructions to ensure a consistent experience for travelers.

This move is part of the OBHS scheme, initiated in 2006 and currently operational in over 1,200 pairs of Mail and Express trains. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is tasked with maintaining coach cleanliness. However, recent audits revealed shortfalls in inspections and compliance, prompting the Railway Board to intensify oversight and inspections.

