EU's Strategic Sanctions: Deliberations Behind 19th Package

The European Commission is evaluating its 19th package of sanctions against Russia. Following meetings with U.S. officials, coordinated efforts to finalize these measures are underway. Despite open discussions with global partners, no specific timeline for the proposal has been shared by the Commission.

Updated: 11-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:56 IST
The European Commission is currently assessing the potential 19th package of sanctions against Russia, as stated by a spokesperson on Thursday. However, a clear timeline for when these sanctions will be proposed remains undetermined.

This follows a series of meetings in Washington this week, where EU officials, led by sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan, engaged with representatives from the Trump administration. The objective was to synchronize efforts in sanction measures.

While the talks with the United States have been characterized as ongoing, the Commission remains tight-lipped on specific details, maintaining that discussions with various global partners will continue.

