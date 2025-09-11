India's Fast Track Immigration Revolution: A New Era for Travelers

In a significant move to streamline international travel, the Indian government has launched the Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP), which promises to fast-track the immigration process for pre-verified Indian nationals and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders.

Introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the FTI-TTP aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'speed, scale and scope' in governance. Initially rolled out at Indira Gandhi International Airport in July 2024, the program has now expanded to 13 airports, with plans to further extend to 21 major airports across the nation.

The program facilitates immigration clearance in just 30 seconds, eliminating long queues and manual checks, thus enhancing traveler convenience. Shah emphasized the importance of integrating cutting-edge technological tools and ensuring maximum traveler benefit through seamless and secure immigration facilities.