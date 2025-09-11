Left Menu

Empowering Rural India: DHYEYA Programme's 7th Edition Unites Over 100 NGOs

The seventh edition of the DHYEYA Programme was inaugurated in Sikar, Rajasthan, bringing together over 100 NGOs from across India. Spearheaded by Bajaj Foundation, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra, and Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust, the event aims at rural empowerment through knowledge-sharing and sustainable development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:28 IST
Empowering Rural India: DHYEYA Programme's 7th Edition Unites Over 100 NGOs
Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust and Vishwa Yuvak Kendra Host 7th Edition of DHYEYA Programme in Sikar, Rajasthan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The seventh edition of the groundbreaking DHYEYA Programme launched in Sikar, Rajasthan, this week, drawing participants from over 100 NGOs across 16 states. Organized jointly by Bajaj Foundation, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK), and Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust, the event focused on collaborative rural development.

The ceremonial inauguration was adorned with a lamp-lighting ceremony and cultural performances, attended by prominent personalities like Smt. Bhawana Sharma, ADM Sikar, Shri Uday Shankar Singh of VYK, and other notable leaders. The day's sessions spotlighted Bajaj Foundation and VYK's initiatives, sharing successful stories and encouraging community-driven development.

Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj highlighted the programme's mission as a movement toward empowering rural communities through shared knowledge and practical solutions. The programme continues to address water, agriculture, and education, setting the stage for future workshops and field visits aimed at creating self-reliant villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

Assam's Indigenous Struggle: A Decade of Unfulfilled Promises

 India
2
Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

Fairtrade India Conference 2025: Pioneering Sustainable Trade

 India
3
Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

Bombay High Court Scrutinizes Birth Certificate Controversy

 India
4
Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

Tragedy in Kukatpally: Domestic Helpers Behind Heinous Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025