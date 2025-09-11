Empowering Rural India: DHYEYA Programme's 7th Edition Unites Over 100 NGOs

The seventh edition of the groundbreaking DHYEYA Programme launched in Sikar, Rajasthan, this week, drawing participants from over 100 NGOs across 16 states. Organized jointly by Bajaj Foundation, Vishwa Yuvak Kendra (VYK), and Jamnalal Kaniram Bajaj Trust, the event focused on collaborative rural development.

The ceremonial inauguration was adorned with a lamp-lighting ceremony and cultural performances, attended by prominent personalities like Smt. Bhawana Sharma, ADM Sikar, Shri Uday Shankar Singh of VYK, and other notable leaders. The day's sessions spotlighted Bajaj Foundation and VYK's initiatives, sharing successful stories and encouraging community-driven development.

Shri Apoorv Nayan Bajaj highlighted the programme's mission as a movement toward empowering rural communities through shared knowledge and practical solutions. The programme continues to address water, agriculture, and education, setting the stage for future workshops and field visits aimed at creating self-reliant villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)