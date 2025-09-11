Left Menu

India's Strategic Investment in Mauritius: Strengthening Bonds Beyond Borders

India has announced a USD 655 million economic package for Mauritius, solidifying ties in multiple sectors. Key agreements include infrastructure and security cooperation, boosting bilateral trade in local currencies, and enhancing maritime security. Both countries will collaborate on projects impacting education, technology, and economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:32 IST
India's Strategic Investment in Mauritius: Strengthening Bonds Beyond Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has announced a special economic package worth over USD 655 million for Mauritius, reinforcing their partnership across critical sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized their deep ties by describing the two nations not just as partners but as family.

Amid talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi highlighted the shared ambition for a prosperous Indian Ocean. India pledged to strengthen Mauritius's economic zone security and bolster bilateral trade using local currencies alongside UPI and RuPay cards.

The financial package aims at fostering developmental projects, including infrastructure, schools, and hospitals. Seven agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in education, power, and space research, marking a new era in India-Mauritius relations.

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025