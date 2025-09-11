India's Strategic Investment in Mauritius: Strengthening Bonds Beyond Borders

India has announced a special economic package worth over USD 655 million for Mauritius, reinforcing their partnership across critical sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized their deep ties by describing the two nations not just as partners but as family.

Amid talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi highlighted the shared ambition for a prosperous Indian Ocean. India pledged to strengthen Mauritius's economic zone security and bolster bilateral trade using local currencies alongside UPI and RuPay cards.

The financial package aims at fostering developmental projects, including infrastructure, schools, and hospitals. Seven agreements were signed to enhance cooperation in education, power, and space research, marking a new era in India-Mauritius relations.