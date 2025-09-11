Tamil Nadu's Investment Wave: New Opportunities and Global Partnerships
Tamil Nadu accelerates its investment drive, signing 92 MoUs worth Rs 24,307 crore. The TN Rising Investment Conclave, attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlights the state's focus on job creation and industry expansion. Key projects include solar cell manufacturing, new hospitals, and footwear manufacturing, boosting employment and industrial growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant stride towards enhancing its industrial landscape, the Tamil Nadu government has signed 92 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a commitment amounting to Rs 24,307 crore, potentially creating 49,353 jobs. The announcement was made at the TN Rising Investment Conclave, an event marked by the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.
The conclave, held in Hosur, follows Tamil Nadu's recent investment efforts globally from Thoothukudi to Europe, showcasing the state's growing prowess in attracting industries. Key signatories of these MoUs include Zetwerk Manufacturing and Aspire Footwear, with projects promising substantial job opportunities and industrial advancement.
Highlighting the state's commitment to education and skill development, Stalin awarded certificates to the first batch of an all-women BSc Manufacturing Sciences course. Further infrastructure ventures include the inauguration of SNS Clothing's new project and the construction of a major hospital in Krishnagiri. The event marks a continued push for economic growth and employment in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slovakia's Stand: Balancing Sanctions and Industry Concerns
India's Authentication & Traceability Industry Poised for Robust Growth
Hyundai's Green Shift: Fuelling India's Auto Industry Future
Reviving Assam's Tea Industry: A Call for Quality
Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution