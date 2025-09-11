Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Investment Wave: New Opportunities and Global Partnerships

Tamil Nadu accelerates its investment drive, signing 92 MoUs worth Rs 24,307 crore. The TN Rising Investment Conclave, attended by Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlights the state's focus on job creation and industry expansion. Key projects include solar cell manufacturing, new hospitals, and footwear manufacturing, boosting employment and industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hosur(Tn) | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:55 IST
Tamil Nadu's Investment Wave: New Opportunities and Global Partnerships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards enhancing its industrial landscape, the Tamil Nadu government has signed 92 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with a commitment amounting to Rs 24,307 crore, potentially creating 49,353 jobs. The announcement was made at the TN Rising Investment Conclave, an event marked by the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin.

The conclave, held in Hosur, follows Tamil Nadu's recent investment efforts globally from Thoothukudi to Europe, showcasing the state's growing prowess in attracting industries. Key signatories of these MoUs include Zetwerk Manufacturing and Aspire Footwear, with projects promising substantial job opportunities and industrial advancement.

Highlighting the state's commitment to education and skill development, Stalin awarded certificates to the first batch of an all-women BSc Manufacturing Sciences course. Further infrastructure ventures include the inauguration of SNS Clothing's new project and the construction of a major hospital in Krishnagiri. The event marks a continued push for economic growth and employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

New Train Stoppages Enhance Connectivity in Assam

 India
2
Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

Slovakian PM Robert Fico's Stance on EU Sanctions and Climate Alignment

 Global
3
Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

Bihar Offers Festive Travel Relief with Rs 24.06 Crore Bus Fare Subsidy

 India
4
Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

Odisha's Fertiliser Distribution Drama: A CM's Swift Action Plan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025