Blink Digital Triumphs with Four Wins at The Work 2025 Awards

Mumbai - Blink Digital, a prominent independent digital agency in India, has secured four accolades at the prestigious The Work 2025 awards by Campaign Brief, affirming its reputation for producing audacious and culturally impactful campaigns.

The agency triumphed in several categories, illustrating its prowess in storytelling across platforms, including recognition for campaigns like KFC India's 'Lunch Stans' and Amazon Prime's 'The Incognito Photobomber.' Nicole Ferraz, Blink Digital's Executive Creative Director, expressed pride in these achievements, seeing them as validation for the agency's creative ethos and industry impact.

The Work by Campaign Brief is a celebrated annual showcase spotlighting Asia-Pacific's most outstanding advertising and digital storytelling. Blink Digital attributes its success to a blend of creative curiosity, strategic insight, and teamwork, with a focus on trends and behavior. Executives like Dia Kirpalani and Renee Mitra emphasize the agency's culture of innovation and client trust as integral to achieving these accolades.

(With inputs from agencies.)