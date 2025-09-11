Maharashtra's Mega Investment Move: Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Secured

The Maharashtra government has achieved a significant milestone with the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) totaling Rs 1,08,599 crore in various sectors, including information technology, food processing, and logistics. This development, announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is set to create 47,000 direct jobs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized the vital role of investors and the industry sector in driving economic growth in the state. He assured that his administration is committed to meeting the expectations of entrepreneurs and ensuring a favorable investment environment in Maharashtra.

Among the major projects, MGSA Realty plans to inject Rs 5,000 crore into industrial warehouses and logistics hubs, generating 10,000 jobs. Lodha Developers Ltd will establish a Green Integrated Data Centre Park in Thane district with a Rs 30,000 crore investment, creating 6,000 jobs. Additionally, Adani Enterprises Ltd will spearhead a Rs 70,000 crore integrated coal project in Nagpur, which is expected to provide employment for 30,000 people. The agreements were signed by state officials and company representatives to ensure this ambitious plan's execution.