Railway Minister Advocates Strategic Renaming for Jaipur Stations

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday assessed the ongoing development projects at the Jaipur Junction, Gandhi Nagar, and Khatipura railway stations, according to officials.

During his visit, the minister proposed renaming certain stations for clearer geographic identification. Vaishnaw arrived in Khatipura from Delhi, where he reviewed a coach maintenance facility model being built on-site. He later attended a local event in Jagatpura and shared with reporters that he discussed infrastructure projects with senior railway officials. The proposal included renaming the Gandhi Nagar station as Jaipur Gandhi Nagar to distinguish it from its namesake in Gujarat. Vaishnaw urged officials to solicit public input for station names.

Additionally, the minister announced plans to eliminate level crossings in major Rajasthan cities to enhance public safety. This plan was deliberated with the officials. Vaishnaw concluded his visit with an inspection of the Gandhi Nagar railway station, accompanied by senior railway officers.

