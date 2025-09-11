Workplace Shift: Novo Nordisk's Office Return Sparks Debate

In a strategic move to bolster its competitive edge, Novo Nordisk, the producer of the obesity drug Wegovy, has directed all employees to return to the office. The decision comes amid efforts by the company's new CEO to improve commercial execution in a highly competitive market.

The job cut of 9,000 and the return-to-office policy aims to foster collaboration and expedite decision-making as the company faces a $450 billion market cap reduction under pressure from U.S. competitors and generic alternatives.

This policy shift marks a notable adjustment in corporate culture, following steps by JPMorgan Chase and others to revert to traditional office work. Novo will allow exceptions to accommodate personal needs, navigating the balance between employee flexibility and business demands.