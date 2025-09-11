Empowering Youth: Nalco's Initiative for Skills Development in Odisha

The National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) has taken a significant step towards empowering the local youth by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Skill Development Institute (SDI) in Bhubaneswar. This partnership is aimed at equipping young individuals from peripheral villages near Nalco's Angul mines with industry-relevant skills.

An official statement revealed that the Nalco Foundation and SDI will collaboratively offer a three-month residential training program for 30 youths each from Damanjodi and the Smelter & Power Complex in Angul. The training will adhere to the National Skills Qualification Framework guidelines of the National Skill Development Council.

Nalco's CMD, Brijendra Pratap Singh, emphasized that this initiative focuses on sustainable community development by enhancing youth employability and generating livelihood opportunities in Nalco's operational areas.

