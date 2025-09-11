Saudi Arabia's Oil Aid: A Lifeline for Post-War Syria
Saudi Arabia has pledged to supply Syria with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil, aiding its economic recovery post-civil war. A memorandum was signed between Saudi's Development Fund and Syrian officials, aiming to enhance refinery operations. Despite past export successes, Syria still faces dire energy shortages.
Saudi Arabia has announced a significant step in aiding Syria's economic recovery by providing 1.65 million barrels of crude oil. The move is seen as a crucial support for the war-torn nation's efforts to rebuild its infrastructure.
The Saudi Press Agency reported that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sultan Al-Marshad, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, and Syria's Minister of Energy, Mohammad al-Bashir. This agreement underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to fostering better living conditions for the Syrian people.
Since the end of the civil war last December and the fall of Bashar Assad, Syria has been attempting to revive its energy sector. Despite some oil exports, the country continues to grapple with severe electricity shortages, impacting daily life for many citizens.
