Left Menu

ECB Holds Steady: Growth and Inflation in Focus

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged, maintaining a positive stance on growth and inflation. Despite inflation forecast below target, ECB President Christine Lagarde expressed confidence in the economy, while acknowledging risks have balanced. Markets now predict limited rate cuts, and inflation uncertainties persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:49 IST
ECB Holds Steady: Growth and Inflation in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) opted to leave interest rates unchanged in its latest decision, signaling optimism regarding growth and inflation within the euro zone. Despite halving rates earlier this year, the ECB remains steady at 2%, citing the region's strong economic standing.

ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated the institution's stable position, noting that inflation aligns with expectations and the domestic economy remains solid. Recent U.S. tariff agreements and increased German spending contributed to a balanced outlook, though inflation projections for 2027 fall just short of target.

The ECB does not anticipate imminent policy changes, with Lagarde downplaying minor inflation misses as non-critical to rate adjustments. Market reactions reflect this sentiment, as investors now speculate a reduced likelihood of rate cuts, against the backdrop of more certain global trade conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

Major Ganja Bust in Udupi: Over 65 kg Seized

 India
2
Five killed, at least 10 injured as roadways bus overturns in Lucknow's Kakori area: Police.

Five killed, at least 10 injured as roadways bus overturns in Lucknow's Kako...

 India
3
India's Biofuel Revolution: Ethanol and Isobutanol Lead the Way

India's Biofuel Revolution: Ethanol and Isobutanol Lead the Way

 India
4
India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Leap Forward

India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Leap Forward

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025