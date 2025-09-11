Left Menu

SpiceJet Secures Lifeline: USD 89.5 Million Liquidity Boost from Carlyle Aviation Deal

SpiceJet has reached a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners to restructure USD 121.18 million in lease dues, securing USD 89.5 million in liquidity. The agreement unlocks cash and credits, while equity shares aggregating USD 50 million are issued. This strategic move supports SpiceJet's ongoing restructuring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 21:54 IST
SpiceJet Secures Lifeline: USD 89.5 Million Liquidity Boost from Carlyle Aviation Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Domestic carrier SpiceJet announced a significant agreement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, restructuring lease dues totaling USD 121.18 million, while gaining USD 89.5 million in liquidity.

The deal involves unlocking USD 79.6 million in cash maintenance reserves and USD 9.9 million in credits, accompanied by an issuance of equity shares valued at USD 50 million. Crucially, proceeds above USD 50 million from the sale of issued shares may offset future lease obligations.

This settlement forms a critical component of SpiceJet's restructuring strategy as the airline, amid financial challenges, recorded a Rs 238 crore loss in the June quarter. The advance provided to Chairman Ajay Singh is being adjusted against his salary, with optional equity purchase terms upon expiry of the lock-in period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

Pune Civic Chief Advocates Bold PPP Initiatives for Urban Development

 India
2
Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

Economic Crossroads: Challenges Amidst Resilience

 Global
3
Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

Himachal's Infrastructure Crumbles Amid Torrential Rains

 India
4
Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

Kerala's Battle Against Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: A Public Health Mission

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025