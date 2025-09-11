Left Menu

Revolutionizing Connectivity: IIT Delhi's Bus Route Initiative

IIT Delhi has identified 18 key bus routes in the trans-Yamuna region to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce congestion. The initiative, spearheaded by Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, aims to integrate bus services with metro stations, benefiting 40 lakh commuters and enhancing public transport accessibility.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:03 IST
In a significant move to transform urban mobility, IIT Delhi has pinpointed 18 crucial bus routes in the trans-Yamuna region, aiming to bolster last-mile connectivity and alleviate congestion. The newly designed routes promise to vastly improve accessibility, particularly in previously underserved localities.

The strategic plan, guided by Delhi Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, focuses on integrating bus services with key metro stations, thereby enhancing commuter-friendliness and linking vital industrial hubs. This initiative marks a substantial step towards augmented public transport infrastructure in the region.

Among the substantial changes, 3,800 electric buses have been added to the city's fleet, facilitating the daily travel of approximately 40 lakh commuters. The route rationalisation will be rolled out in phases, ensuring a seamless transition and maximizing public benefit, as authorities also work to decongest the Outer Ring Road.

