India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India and the European Union (EU) are pushing towards a swift conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized on social media platform X the potential of the FTA to provide new avenues for businesses on both sides.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen visited India from September 12-13 to steer the discussions forward. In a social media update, the EU Embassy in India highlighted the visit, which aimed to boost business ties and engage with key stakeholders.

The anticipated India-European Union Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement is on track for implementation this year, subject to ratifications. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed dedication to finalizing the FTA promptly, emphasizing the need for inclusive regulatory frameworks that address both tariff and non-tariff barriers.