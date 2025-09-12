Left Menu

India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India and the EU are committed to finalizing the Free Trade Agreement, aiming for a balanced and beneficial relationship. High-level meetings in India and a focus on non-tariff barriers signify progress. Recent trade deals with countries like the UK and Australia underline India's strategic economic engagements globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:47 IST
India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities
Union Minister Piyush Goyal with his EU counterpart (Photo/X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) are pushing towards a swift conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized on social media platform X the potential of the FTA to provide new avenues for businesses on both sides.

European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen visited India from September 12-13 to steer the discussions forward. In a social media update, the EU Embassy in India highlighted the visit, which aimed to boost business ties and engage with key stakeholders.

The anticipated India-European Union Free Trade Association Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement is on track for implementation this year, subject to ratifications. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul expressed dedication to finalizing the FTA promptly, emphasizing the need for inclusive regulatory frameworks that address both tariff and non-tariff barriers.

TRENDING

1
BJP Leader Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

BJP Leader Rebukes Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

 India
2
Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests

Nepal's Turmoil: Unrest at India-Nepal Border Amidst Gen Z Protests

 India
3
India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

India-EU FTA Talks: A Path to New Opportunities

 India
4
CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan Inaugurated as India's 15th Vice President

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025