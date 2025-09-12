Left Menu

Global Currencies Face Volatility as Jobless Claims Rise and Rate Cuts Loom

The dollar strengthened slightly but remains under pressure due to rising U.S. jobless claims and inflation, prompting expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. Market dynamics show uncertainty, with different currency movements influenced by economic data and central bank strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:09 IST
The dollar made a modest comeback on Friday, though it remains under strain as increased U.S. jobless claims and a slight uptick in inflation keep investor expectations focused on probable Federal Reserve interest rate cuts anticipated in the coming week.

U.S. labor market figures show a notable rise in jobless claims, while inflation data aligns with forecasts. Although mixed signals complicate the Federal Reserve's imminent policy considerations, the primary market focus rests on the likelihood of rate reductions.

Currency fluctuations continue globally with the euro, yen, and yuan experiencing shifts. Euro zone monetary policies remain steady as the ECB maintains its key rate, contemplating balanced economic risks. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar sustains its position amid speculation of an imminent Fed rate cut.

