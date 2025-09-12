Rangarajan Critiques Trump's Economic Policies

In a critical assessment of US economic policy under President Donald Trump, former Reserve Bank Governor, C Rangarajan, highlighted its adverse impact on global trends.

During the 15th Convocation of Icfai Foundation for Higher Education, Rangarajan suggested that the rise of trading blocs is inevitable but emphasized the importance of aiming for a world with freer trade.

Expressing concern over policies he deemed self-destructive, Rangarajan focused on India's significant economic challenges and urged for a collective move towards the transformative vision of Viksit Bharat.

(With inputs from agencies.)