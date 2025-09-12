Indian REITs: Surpassing Global Benchmarks and Poised for Growth

In a striking development, Indian Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) are delivering higher yields than those seen globally, according to a recent ANAROCK-CREDAI report. The sector, which only saw its first listing in 2019, has already reached a market capitalization of USD 18 billion by mid-2025.

Unveiled at the CREDAI NATCON in Singapore, the report titled 'Indian REITS: A Gateway to Institutional Real Estate' reveals the promising trajectory of these investment vehicles. Despite the REIT market accounting for merely 20% of institutional real estate in India, the country is fast gaining momentum, potentially reaching a market capitalization of USD 25 billion by 2029.

Experts believe that India's REIT market will expand beyond its current base of Grade A commercial office assets, venturing into retail, logistics, and new-age investments. With strategic diversification, Indian REITs could grow to represent 25-30% of institutional real estate by 2030, positioning India among the most dynamic REIT markets globally.

